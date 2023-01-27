Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Down 39.1%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) shares were down 39.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Magellan Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

