Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

