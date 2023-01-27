Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
