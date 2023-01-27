M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,020 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,607,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 545,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.