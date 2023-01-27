M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 34,349 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. 3,101,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

