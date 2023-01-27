M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

