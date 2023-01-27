M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $313.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

