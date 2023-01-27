M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.