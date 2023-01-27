M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,076. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

