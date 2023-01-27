M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 19,473 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,768. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

