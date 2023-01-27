LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €880.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €880.00 ($956.52) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €9.30 ($10.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €801.60 ($871.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €724.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

