LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €815.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €815.00 ($885.87) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MC stock traded up €9.30 ($10.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €801.60 ($871.30). 308,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of €724.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €675.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

