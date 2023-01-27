Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

LMGDF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,540. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

