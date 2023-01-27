Lumi Credits Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $147.83 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00398144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.85 or 0.27946742 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590996 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

