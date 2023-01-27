LUKSO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00038552 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $133.24 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400586 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.05 or 0.28120308 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00584332 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
