Lucid Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 310,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical daily volume of 98,863 call options.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 141,637,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,829,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.67. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

