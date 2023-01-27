Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,265,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 31,475,027 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

