LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.89 million. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LSI Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.