Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.67). 61,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 57,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £223.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.34.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

