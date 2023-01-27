Loopring 1-Day Volume Hits $69.32 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $413.23 million and approximately $69.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

