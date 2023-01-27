Loop Capital Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. KeyCorp began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of BMBL opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 254.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,240 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 332.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

