Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.40.

Lonza Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LZAGY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 249,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Further Reading

