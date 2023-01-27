London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 752.9% in January

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 752.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($111.43) to GBX 8,800 ($108.95) in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.94. 149,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Stories

