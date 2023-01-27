Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGIQ remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Logiq has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Logiq had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

Further Reading

