Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.60-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$66.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.74 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.14.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

