Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $464.26 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

