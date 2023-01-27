Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.59

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$116.59 and traded as high as C$120.81. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$120.32, with a volume of 342,122 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$136.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.62. The stock has a market cap of C$39.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

