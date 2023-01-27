Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 89.1% in January

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 40,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,678. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
About Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
