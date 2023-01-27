Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

