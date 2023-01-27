Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lifeist Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NXTTF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 210,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,693. Lifeist Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

