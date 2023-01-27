Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lifeist Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of NXTTF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 210,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,693. Lifeist Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Lifeist Wellness
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.