Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 195.6% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LTGHY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,315. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

