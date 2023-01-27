LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 201,260 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 19.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LG Display by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.