Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 23rd

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

LEVI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

