Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

