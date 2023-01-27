Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

AVGO opened at $598.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.58 and its 200 day moving average is $515.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

