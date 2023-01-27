Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $237.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.56.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

