Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $233.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

