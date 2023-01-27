Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

