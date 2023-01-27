Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $240.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

