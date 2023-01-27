Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.50

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $16.35. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 78,726 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGGNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 397 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

