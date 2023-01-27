Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 347.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.67 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 825,179 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 408,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 383,853 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

