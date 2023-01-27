Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Up 21.9 %
Shares of LBUY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 33,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,390. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
