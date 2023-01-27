Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of LBUY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 33,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,390. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

