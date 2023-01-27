Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Buy” by CBRE Group

CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 492,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 372,927 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.