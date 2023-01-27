Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,031.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 224,631 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

