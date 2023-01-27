Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 6.1 %

LVS opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.