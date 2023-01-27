Lam Research Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $33.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $33.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.28. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $497.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

