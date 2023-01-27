Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,638. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,312,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

