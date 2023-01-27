L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.00-12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $223.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

