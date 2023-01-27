Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $312.82 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $36.38 or 0.00156881 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $312.82 million and $18.93 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

