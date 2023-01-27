KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Down 1.6%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.