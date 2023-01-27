Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 3,602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koolearn Technology Stock Performance
Shares of KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
Koolearn Technology Company Profile
