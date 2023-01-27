Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 3,602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koolearn Technology Stock Performance

Shares of KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

